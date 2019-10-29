United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. United Technologies accounts for 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,355 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 159.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,667 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 455.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 964,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,610,000 after acquiring an additional 790,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,968,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,705,000 after acquiring an additional 785,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,620 shares of company stock worth $16,317,747. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.69.

NYSE:UTX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 159,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,103. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

