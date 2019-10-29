United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stake Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 139.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5,611.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on X. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

X stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

