United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €31.00 by UBS Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($60.12) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.91 ($48.73).

ETR:UTDI opened at €28.50 ($33.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96. United Internet has a 12-month low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 12-month high of €41.35 ($48.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.83.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

