United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €32.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.91 ($48.73).

Shares of UTDI traded down €0.69 ($0.80) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €28.13 ($32.71). 673,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.96. United Internet has a 12 month low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 12 month high of €41.35 ($48.08).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

