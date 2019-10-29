United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Short Interest Up 66.7% in October

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

