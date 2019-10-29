Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.85 million. Unisys had a net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NYSE UIS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,856. The firm has a market cap of $421.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52. Unisys has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

