Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cascend Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.50.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 549.7% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.