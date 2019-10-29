UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $931,059.00 and $359,871.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

