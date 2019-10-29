UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 148,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

UMH stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $593.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 603,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,162.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $295,495. 10.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

