UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. UMB Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.09. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.17%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $50,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $206,437.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257 shares of company stock worth $276,615 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

