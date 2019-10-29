Ultimate Secure Cash Trading Up 10.1% This Week (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $159,016.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ultimate Secure Cash

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

