UBS Group Analysts Give First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) a $73.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.92.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $524,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,156. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 273.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,686,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,211 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,340,000 after purchasing an additional 664,729 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 924,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 703,317 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

