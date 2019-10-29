UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 77.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 304.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $135,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
