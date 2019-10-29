U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 272,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,178 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

