Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyme Technologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on creating medicines which specialize in the body’s immune system to treat diseases. Tyme Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TYME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,400. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

