Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Hold Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.50 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra raised Twitter to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Aegis downgraded Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.05.

NYSE TWTR opened at $30.06 on Friday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $322,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $360,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 28,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

