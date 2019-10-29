Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.29 Million Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,474,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,600,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,519,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,361,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,991,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 73,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.42, for a total value of $15,319,073.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo bought 1,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,301. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.30.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.25.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

