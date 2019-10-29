Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,460 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,836. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.68.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.