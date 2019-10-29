Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,433 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,025,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $506,625 over the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NATI stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,674. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.60 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

