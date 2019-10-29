Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,612,988 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.01. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

