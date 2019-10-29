Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Allergan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 35.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Allergan by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 43.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Allergan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Shares of AGN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.50. The company had a trading volume of 85,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,092. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $179.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

