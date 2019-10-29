Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt purchased 8,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 16,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $1,770,369.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

