Tufton Capital Management Sells 1,319 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,136,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,688,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $402.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

