TrumpCoin Trading 188.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $217,389.00 and approximately $541.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 188.3% higher against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008977 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00024269 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.01895625 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000587 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002377 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

