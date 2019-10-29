TrueUSD Market Capitalization Hits $180.34 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $180.34 million and $297.47 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010594 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinTiger. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00214299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.01495135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028637 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00115641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 180,228,412 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Binance, Crex24, WazirX, IDEX, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, Bitso, Upbit, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Kuna, HBUS, Koinex and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

