Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.63 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Trueblue updated its Q4 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Trueblue has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $136,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Trueblue in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

