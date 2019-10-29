TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,000 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $308,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,075.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. 597,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TriNet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

