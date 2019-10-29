TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 6,000 Shares

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $308,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,075.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.61. 597,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,484. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. TriNet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
Read More: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.