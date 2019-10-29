Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Down 30.9% in October

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRIL stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,045,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.73% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

