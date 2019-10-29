Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.32

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $10.71. Tricon Capital Group shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 153,136 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$74.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.8791807 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Tricon Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

