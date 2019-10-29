Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other Tricida news, insider Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.33 per share, with a total value of $969,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,119 shares in the company, valued at $21,982,931.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,755 shares of company stock worth $2,113,378 over the last ninety days. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 11,114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 69.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 23.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 49.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 47.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 486,178 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.79. Tricida has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

