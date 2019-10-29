Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 target price on Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Tricida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
In other Tricida news, insider Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.33 per share, with a total value of $969,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,119 shares in the company, valued at $21,982,931.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,755 shares of company stock worth $2,113,378 over the last ninety days. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TCDA opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.79. Tricida has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Tricida will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.
