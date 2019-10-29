Transocean LTD Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Transocean in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $12.00 price target on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $4.72 on Monday. Transocean has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 600.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 535.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 25,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $131,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,915. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.