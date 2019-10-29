TransMedics Group Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 29th (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group’s (NASDAQ:TMDX) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, October 29th. TransMedics Group had issued 5,690,000 shares in its public offering on May 2nd. The total size of the offering was $91,040,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of TransMedics Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of TMDX opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 million. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,820,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,612,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,059,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,375,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,957,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

