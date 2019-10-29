Traders Buy Large Volume of PerkinElmer Call Options (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 999 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,214% compared to the average volume of 76 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wood & Company restated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.96.

PKI stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,662. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.98. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.76%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 74.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

