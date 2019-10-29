Total Investment Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Total Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,919. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $185.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

