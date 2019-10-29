Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bibox, OTCBTC and CoinBene. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $7.90 million and $369,776.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00216032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.01488547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00115675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,928,446,618 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance, Huobi, OTCBTC, C2CX, Bibox, DragonEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.