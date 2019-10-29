Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 15th

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

TSE:TF traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.72. 109,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.49. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19. The company has a current ratio of 86.89, a quick ratio of 84.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.40.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$24.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TF shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.17 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timbercreek Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.79.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.