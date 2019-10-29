Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 207,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 37.6% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 520,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 71,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 31.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 108.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 578,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

