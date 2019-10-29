Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Stock Price Up 11% on Insider Buying Activity

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS)’s stock price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 4,812,392 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 703% from the average daily volume of 599,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Specifically, Director Peter H. Kamin purchased 169,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $274,612.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 1,772,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,712,003.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,122,079 shares of company stock worth $3,433,448 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tile Shop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The firm has a market cap of $86.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.99 million. Tile Shop had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 32.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

