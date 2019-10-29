Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. Thor Industries posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.25. The company had a trading volume of 343,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,581. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

