The Medicines (MDCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect The Medicines to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of The Medicines stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $57.65. 27,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.91. The Medicines has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $58.48.

Get The Medicines alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $72.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.