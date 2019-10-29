The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of KO opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

