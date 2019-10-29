Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.97.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $120.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,621,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,141. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,107.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,795 shares of company stock worth $63,922,027. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

