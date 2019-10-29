TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Receives $3.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 47.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 438,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $217.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.15 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

