Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Teradyne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.09.

NYSE:TER opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Walter G. Vahey sold 25,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,591,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,209.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $876,044.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

