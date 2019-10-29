Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $124,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.