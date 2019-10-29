Telaria (TLRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Telaria has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Telaria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TLRA stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Telaria has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.25 million, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TLRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

