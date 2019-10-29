TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGNA. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised TEGNA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.22.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 831,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,823,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in TEGNA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth $2,095,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TEGNA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

