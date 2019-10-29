Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,859 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 300,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $38,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 504,795 shares of company stock valued at $63,922,027. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 207,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.97.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.