Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101,279 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.31.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.59. 119,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

