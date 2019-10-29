Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 284,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.26% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,014,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,621,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,250 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,033,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,368.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,665.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

GL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.37. 15,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,620. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.74. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

